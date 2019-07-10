A Fleetwood man has been arrested after investigators said they found him in possession of child pornography.
Antonio M. Biondo, 19, of the 300 block of West Spring Street was charged July 9 with child pornography, dissemination and possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility for the incident dating back to February.
According to Berks County Chief Detective Michael J. Gombar:
The Berks County detective’s office received six complaints April 4 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the possible possession and uploading of digital files of suspected child pornography to an online application.
Investigators viewed the files and concluded they contained child pornography. Detectives learned that the IP address associated with the uploaded files was from Biondo’s home in Fleetwood.
On May 3, members of the office executed a search warrant at Biondo’s home and seized evidence related to the investigation. Biondo was present when the search warrant was executed.
A forensic examination was conducted on the seized evidence and yielded “numerous digital images and videos of suspected child pornography.”
Charges were filed Tuesday morning against Biondo at District Judge Gail M. Greth’s office in Fleetwood. Biondo surrendered to detectives at the office while he was accompanied by his attorney.
Biondo was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.