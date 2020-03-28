Fleetwood Borough Police Department announced via social media on Friday, March 27, that the Fleetwood Park’s playground equipment has been closed.
“In an effort to help keep our community safe and healthy the playground equipment in the borough parks are considered closed and off limits. Please respect the caution tape and postings that are scheduled to be installed today,” the police department posted.
“It is disappointing since the playground has been packed, but we have no way of sanitizing it or keeping children at a safe distance from one another while using it,” said Fleetwood Borough Mayor Tammy Gore. “The park will continue to be open for play and walking. The park is heavily used daily and will continue to be, but we ask people to use it safely and wisely during this crisis.”