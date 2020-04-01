For all non-emergency incidents, the Fleetwood Police Department has launched an online incident reporting system.
“Of course, for an emergency, a person must still call 911, but for non-emergency/non-life-threatening incidents we encourage residents to use CRIMEWATCH Technologies, an online incident reporting software program,” said Fleetwood Mayor Tammy Gore.
Via the link berks.crimewatchpa.com/fleetwoodpd, residents can contact Fleetwood Police directly to report incidents. The resident will then receive an automated e-mail receipt and reference number for future reference and contact. The resident will be contacted by the officer on duty in an appropriate manner in relationship to the incident being reported, said Gore.
“As for the police officers, this program allows on-duty officers to prioritize and plan how to respond to individual incidents and concerns,” said Gore. “This is particularly important in the current climate since it allows officers to prepare if face-to-face contact is deemed the appropriate procedure, maximizing the safety of everyone involved.”
“Of course, it is important to maintain social distancing as much as possible to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among our residents, as well as among our officers,” added Gore. “We want to keep everyone healthy and keep our officers on the streets.”
"I believe this tool had already been in place for departments who utilize the CRIMEWATCH Technologies web product," said Fleetwood Police Chief Steven J. Stinsky. "The company has stepped forward to partner with law enforcement agencies to provide the service free of charge during the COVID-19 crisis."
Stinsky received information via email about the free service offered to law enforcement.
"(I) found that it could provide a tremendous benefit by keeping officers free to respond to emergency calls and answer routine, non-emergency calls as they become available," said Stinsky. "This is just another example of private industry leaning forward to offer assistance to those providing services to citizens facing this pandemic."
This tool allows citizens to report non-emergency needs to the police department at their leisure, he said.
Stinsky said residents can take their time and provide a more complete picture of exactly what services they need rather than communicating briefly with a dispatcher and then having to wait at their location for a police officer to respond before they can go on with their planned activities.
"During this pandemic scenario, this tool not only enhances safety for first responders who can limit their public contacts in an effort to stay healthy and remain in the fight so they are available to promptly respond to emergency situations, it also helps to protect the public," he said.
Stinsky recently responded to a call for service in Ruscombmanor Township and interacted with an elderly man who exhibited anxiety at having to speak with him in fear of contracting a COVID-19 related illness.
"After all, as a police officer I am responding to all types of calls for service and interacting with a myriad of people, and although we are taking precautions to ensure we remain healthy and don’t transfer COVID-19 to anyone else, no one can guarantee with 100% confidence that a viral transfer won’t take place," Stinsky said. "So using this online reporting service not only helps to protect police officers, it also adds a level of protection to the citizens they serve as well as their co-workers and their families."
The online reporting system for Fleetwood Borough Police Department went live at approximately noon on Wednesday, April 1. The department is in the process of training officers and announcing the service to the public.
"I want to make it perfectly clear that members of the Fleetwood Police Department stand ready to respond at a moment’s notice when needed for an emergency and we continue to actively patrol our area of responsibility as do other police departments across Berks County," said Stinsky. "This isn’t at all about decreasing a workload but rather taking steps to ensure we continue to be available to be there when you need us."
CRIMEWATCH Technologies, Inc., based in York, Pa., first deployed the CRIMEWATCH platform in Pennsylvania back in 2013 with a single agency and now serves more than 150 agencies in five states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Florida and Virginia) including numerous Sheriff’s Offices, Crime Stopper Organizations and District Attorney’s Offices.
“Unlike social media, CRIMEWATCH is a secure platform that was specifically designed for law enforcement. It is more effective and efficient than merely posting to social media,” said Douglas Demangone, Territory Director of CRIMEWATCH. “Our platform has proven to build trust through a level of transparency within the community resulting in more tips and intelligence helping law enforcement prevent and solve more crimes!”
CRIMEWATCH administers a police intelligence network that links disparate criminal justice agencies, the media, private business and the public. Leveraging digital technologies and media in the distribution of sensitive criminal justice information, CRIMEWATCH increases community awareness, expands offender accountability and provides organized channels for the public to safely submit information to authorities.
The “Online Reporting” Feature recently released by CRIMEWATCH Technologies, Inc. was first released to customers as a no cost enhancement or upgrade to the current CORE System. It has now been released to any and all police agencies in U.S. and Canada that would be interested in utilizing it, explained Demangone.
“With COVID-19 we’d been discussing it for several weeks how we could help,” said Demangone.
As a retired assistant chief county detective, Demangone understands the dangers of exposure.
“If we could limit the exposure of one officer… that’s worth it.”
Starting on March 24, CRIMEWATCH is offering the CRIMEWATCH Online Reporting Feature for law enforcement at no cost.
Agencies in Berks, Chester, Lancaster and Montgomery counties are utilizing the CRIMEWATCH Online Reporting Feature. Those who have added the online feature since it was released include police departments in Berks include Caernarvon Township, Laureldale, Fleetwood and Wyomissing.
“We anticipate most, if not all CRIMEWATCH agencies adding this feature. Any new agencies will have the feature as part of the standard CRIMEWATCH Core Subscription,” said Demangone.
To learn more or to make an online report to Fleetwood Police Department, go to https://berks.crimewatchpa.com/fleetwoodpd/118985/report
If you are reporting an emergency or a crime in progress do not use this online webform and DIAL 911 immediately.
For more about CRIMEWATCH, visit https://crimewatchtech.com.