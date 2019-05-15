Aydan Tregear
Aydan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Tregear of Fleetwood. Aydan will be entering the work force after graduation with a full time job at Mack Trucks until he finds what path he wants to further his education.
Aydan has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Film Club, Tiger Television, Tiger Times, Quill and Scroll, and Rho Kappa. Also, Aydan has dedicated himself to the community by being a foster home for kittens through the Berks Humane Society and by donating blood as often as possible because it’s important to help out mankind.
Aydan really admires his parents, Jennifer and George Tregear. Aydan states that his parents are hardworking and would do anything for him. Most of his interests come from them and he would like to be just like them one day.
Sydney Galtere
Sydney is the daughter Mr. and Mrs. Robert Galtere of Blandon. Sydney’s future plans include attending West Chester University and pursuing a dual major in special education and secondary education.
Sydney has been involved in the following clubs/activities at Fleetwood Area High School: Student Council, Student Council President, Aevidum Club Treasurer, Mini-THON Chair, Mini-THON student leadership council, marching band, wind ensemble, and pit orchestra. Also, Sydney has dedicated herself to the community by being raising money for the Four Diamond Foundation through the Mini-THONs at Fleetwood Area High School and serving as a Berks Youth Ambassador.
Sydney states that she admires two of her teachers, Mrs. Heffner and Ms. Nagle. Sydney states that they are two amazing people and are great Student Council Advisors and taught her to be the leader she is today.