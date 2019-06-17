Fleetwood Area School District music teachers prepare to create the latest in-school ukulele program in Berks County.
“Fleetwood’s program will be the most aggressive number of ukes we’ve helped fund and place into a school district via our Berks Country Fest ‘Ukes in the Classroom’ program,” said Dave Kline about the 2019 award by a collaboration between the Reading Musical Foundation, Pretzel City Productions, and Meadowood Music.
Head of Pretzel City Productions, Kline uses some of the money raised by its Berks Country Fest (a month-long music festival in June) to fund musical projects in Berks County.
Berks Country Fest has provided funding for “Ukes in the Classroom” since 2017. The project fosters in-school ukulele programs by cost-sharing the purchase of Makala MK-S ukuleles, and providing free professional development training with Meadowood’s Donna Lang. Exeter School District and Reading School District received the 2017 and 2018 awards.
The award in 2019 to Fleetwood School District is the largest so far - cost sharing 90 ukuleles, plus free professional development training.
“By introducing ukuleles in the elementary school, Fleetwood will be preparing students to succeed in the guitar program already in place in the middle school,” said Mike Andrews of Meadowood Music. “It’s important because students in schools with guitar programs perform better academically, have fewer disciplinary issues, and stay in school until graduation. Uke... what a marvelous, simple thing to help kids succeed!”
Two Fleetwood music teachers, Scott Troxell and Nadine Hoffman, met with Meadowood’s Donna Lang on June 14 to develop skills to create and grow Berks County’s latest in-school ukulele program.
The uke program piloted at Owatin Elementary in 2017 started with just 40 Makala MK-S ukuleles (by Kala) and professional development training for three teachers. Exeter later acquired ukes for Lorane Elementary and Reiffton Middle Schools, and the Exeter music boosters purchased ukuleles to sell as a fundraiser. Exeter students performed on their ukes in the 2018 Berks Country Fest in Oley. This spring, Exeter is returning to Meadowood for more advanced training for six music teachers.
In 2018, Reading School District was awarded 70 ukuleles for Northwest Middle School, and professional development training for three teachers. Northwest students will perform with their ukes at the Berks Country Fest Concert on June 29 at RACC’s Miller Center.
Meadowood Music is more than a means for its owners to sell and service stringed musical instruments. The retail part of the business is just one of its facets. Since founding the company in 2000, Mike Andrews and Paula Taylor have fostered professional and recreational music-making in Berks County by helping beginning through masterlevel musicians develop musical skills through expert instruction, and by creating, producing, sponsoring, and supporting opportunities for professional and amateur musicians to play music. Such opportunities include free community open mics and jam sessions, concerts by local, regional and national artists, music festivals, free workshops and clinics, and collaborations with other Berks County organizations. Meadowood’s collaborators in “Ukes in the Classroom” are the Reading Musical Foundation.