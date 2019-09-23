A small crowd gathered around a new highway sign on West Main Street in Fleetwood on Sept. 20 for the road-naming dedication in honor of the late Alex Szoke, a 40-year Fleetwood Borough Council member.
“He had a lot of jobs throughout his life but most importantly, and I think one of the reasons why all of us are here today, is because of his service to the Borough of Fleetwood,” said Sen. Judy Schwank. “Nobody could have been more dedicated, served in so many roles. If there was something that needed to be done, Alex was doing it, amazingly… Alex would take it on, no matter what it was. He was the kind of unsung hero you don’t often see.”
The sign is the result of a road-naming bill sponsored by Schwank.
“Today in this Borough, there is going to be a piece of this Main Street that is dedicated to someone who dedicated their life truly to this borough,” said Schwank.
The sign honors Szoke for his record of community commitment and 40 years of service to borough council.
“This guy was always working, and I know his family will agree with me because I heard them say that,” said Schwank, gaining a few chuckles from family members. “I couldn’t have had a better friend in local government than Alex Szoke… He was so dedicated to what he did.”
“Alex Szoke is an example of a life well lived,” said Rep. Barry Jozwiak. “He used his life to serve others. He really was a true public servant. From his time serving in the U.S. Navy and the Marine Corp. to his 40-years of service to the Fleetwood Borough Council, he spent his life helping others.”
In addition to his council service, Szoke was a church council member of Becker’s St. Peter's Lutheran Church; a founder of the Fleetwood Area Baseball Association; a Cub Scout Master for Evansville and Fleetwood; an officer of the Fraternal Order Orioles Fleetwood Nest 23; a secretary of his union at Allentown Portland Cement in Evansville; past chair of the Berks County Democratic Committee; and winner of the Full Beard Award during the 1973 Fleetwood centennial year.
“When you look at all he did in life, you have to wonder, did he ever sleep?” asked Jozwiak. “He was a constant presence in the community. He would work all day long and go to community meetings at night. He was engaged and committed to improving the world, or at least his little corner, his little niche. While we all benefited from his public service and his involvement, his dedication to service began at home. Perhaps no title was more important to him than that of husband and father.”
Szoke and his wife, Gloria, were married for 65 years before his death on Nov. 18, 2018. They have three children.
Jozwiak hopes that one day, a child traveling along this road will see the Alex J. Szoke Memorial Highway sign and take the time to learn more about Alex Szoke.
“Previous generations benefited from his service and I hope future generations will benefit from his example,” he said.
Fleetwood Mayor Tammy Gore, former Fleetwood Borough Council member, said Szoke became somebody she looked up to and was a mentor to her.
“It is my honor to declare today as a very special day in the history of Fleetwood,” said Gore.
Reading her proclamation, she said Alex Szoke was a respected community advocate and leader, was truly a servant leader and a dedicated family man.
“Let it be known that Alex Szoke spent endless hours in and out of Borough Hall, working for the better meant of the community and exemplified all that makes for a great elected official and outstanding citizen who has made an exceptional difference in the lives of community residents and provided inspiration to his peers and left a legacy of outstanding service,” read Gore.
Michele (Szoke) Lenhart of Fleetwood said she brought a piece of her father with her that day.
“He’s here in my heart and in my necklace, so he’s with us,” said Lenhart. “My mother Gloria and my brothers Scott and Steve would like to thank you for this honor bestowed on my father… When it came to the many accomplishments that he had achieved he would say he had a lot of help, it wasn’t just him. That would have been his reaction.”
Lenhart said the list of people who helped her Dad were too many to list.
“There are many accolades but I think he would say it was a group of fellow men and women who came together with the idea of giving the youth and the adults a safe place to grow and find a sense of community. He had a natural sense of leadership and organization and he used his God given talents to serve others,” said Lenhart. “I am proud of my Dad and the group of men who taught my generation the sense of right and wrong in a community. The world has changed since a man named Alex Szoke came to town. The youth have moved on to parts all over the world. I would like to think a small part of my Dad has gone with them and they are serving their communities.”