Fleetwood Rotary Club hosted its 6th Annual 4 Way Test Speech Contest on March 27.
Held at Moselem Springs Golf Club, a total of 40 guests attended to observe the five Fleetwood High School student contestants.
Following an excellent buffet dinner, the contest format was outlined by Master of Ceremonies Attorney Jim Smith. The students presented in order established by a random drawing. Each student had previously chosen their topic and applied the Rotary 4 Way Test to their issue in a manner that was convincing to their audience. Speeches were to be 5 to 7 minutes long with penalties assessed if outside of those parameters. Three Rotary members served as the judges using a standard template to score the contestants.
Kenneth Au, a sophomore, won 1st place with his speech about the merits of eliminating the Electoral College in our national presidential elections. Aidan Kotsch, also a sophomore, finished 2nd with his speech advocating our 1st amendment rights of free speech. Cash awards of $250, $150 and $100 were presented to the top 3 contestants with the remaining participants receiving a Sheetz gift card.
Kenneth Au advanced to compete in the Regional competition on April 13 at Albright College. The winner of that contest will advance to the final competition May 4 at the District 7430 Conference in Allentown.