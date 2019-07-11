Four Fleetwood Area High School students traveled to San Antonio, Texas June 27 to July 3 to attend the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference which was attended by more than 8,000 participants from around the country.
Madison Musitano, Avery Millisock, Mason Reimert, and Corey Livinghouse received the opportunity to compete at the National Leaders Conference through placing in the top of their respective events at the PA FBLA Conference held in April. Madison competed in Journalism, Avery in Public Speaking, and Mason and Corey competed as a team in Network Design.
Through competing in their events at nationals, Avery, Mason, and Corey all made the final round of competition. This is a recognition in itself as each was competing against more than 150 other students.
During the National Awards of Excellence program held on July 2, Avery was awarded 7th place for his speech reflecting on two of the nine goals of FBLA. His five-minute speech incorporated the importance of teaching money management skills to students as well as developing leaders for the future. This is such an achievement to be recognized at the national level.
Throughout the time spent in Texas, the students were able to take in many sites and activities within the city limits such as attend a rodeo on a working ranch, tour the RiverWalk through a boat ride, visit the Alamo, and enjoy a Mexican fiesta.