Fleetwood students inducted into National Business Honor Society

Three students at Fleetwood High School have been inducted into the National Business Honor Society. This induction took place at the PA State Leadership Conference in early April and the students were presented with a certificate at a ceremony at the high school in May. Seniors also receive blue and gold graduation cords at the ceremony. The students are Alexis Knoll, Jeffrey Kline, and Brooke Gorman.
The National Business Honor Society is designed to recognize those members of FBLA who truly excel in academic preparation and are pursuing a career in the business world. As a true business leader, students need to be well prepared in terms of their academics, career skills, and leadership development.
In order to qualify for membership in this prestigious organization, students must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.5, a 3.5 GPA in a minimum of two business courses, demonstrate their leadership by participating in local FBLA chapter sponsored activities, complete an application, and submit an essay.