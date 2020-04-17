Fleetwood Borough Mayor Tammy Gore invited the community to raise a glass to Toast the Town at 7 p.m. on April 15.
“Go out on your porch or front of your house with your favorite drink and show your support for the efforts of all with a toast. Kutztown started this great idea, we want to continue it! Then, we challenge another municipality to do it next!” Gore posted in her invite on social media.
Her daughter, Kaili, went around town and took pictures of toasters, many waving for the camera from front yards and porches while abiding by social distancing recommendations.
“Residents have been very supportive of all that our first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers are doing to serve our communities,” said Gore. “Lots of people were out to toast these heroes and turned on their white lights indicating that support.”
Gore said Fleetwood now challenges another community to take up the toast.
“Let’s keep it going! These are small acts to share in the fact that we are all in this together and to try to keep spirits up until we see the end of this virus,” she said.