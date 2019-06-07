Crowds came out for the new Topton Community Day held on May 25. These changes were well accepted by the community as there were many in attendance and even more participation in the yard sale.
“This is just to bring the community together and get everyone involved. Also to promote Topton because we don’t get a lot of traffic,” said Trynda Schoonover, Topton Borough Recreation Coordinator who organized Topton Community Day.
The Topton Centennial Committee handed over management of the Topton Street Fair to Topton Borough. The Street Fair and Topton Community Yard Sale were combined to create Topton Community Day.
More than just a change in name, the event took place over Memorial Day Weekend in hopes of better weather to increase attendance, as well as pair the event with the Memorial Day Weekend activities run by the Ray A Master Post 217 American Legion.
Previously, the Street Fair was held on Home Avenue which had been closed to traffic. During Topton Community Day, Home Avenue remained open for optimal and convenient parking, as vendors were moved to the old t-ball field off of Broad Alley.
The event offered a variety of food options from local organizations and food trucks, pony rides, the Seeing Eye Puppy Club, Cape May Peanut Butter, sand art, Thirty-one, Scentsy, the return of mobile Eye Care Van just to name a few.
SuEllen Ketterer’s stand sold photographs by her daughter, Emma Ketterer, who suffers from Lyme disease.
“We’ve been doing it for four to five years now. We use it to bring awareness to Lyme disease.”
Families in attendance were expressing enjoyment of the day.
“It gives the community something to do. It’s nice to see everyone get together,” said Melissa Hechler, who brought her daughter, Rylee.
“I liked getting my face painted,” said Rylee.
After the conclusion of the Topton Community Day, the Ladies Auxiliary hosted a Strawberry Festival at the Topton Legion, followed by the Memorial Parade that evening.
The car cruise, previously held during the Street Fair, will now be part of Topton’s Music in the Park on July 28 when Topton welcomes Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods.