“My passion is to preach the Word, proclaim the gospel, minister to God’s people, and glorify God in all things. I believe we are called to pray and labor together to bring biblical reformation to ourselves, our homes, and our community. My aim is to pastor a thriving, biblical, fully Reformed church that loves one another deeply, lives out its faith boldly, and shines the light of Christ brightly into our dark, lost world.”
These are the words of Rev. Wesley M. Grubb, who was ordained and installed as pastor of the Forks of the Brandywine Evangelical Presbyterian Church on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Rev. Grubb graduated from Liberty University with a B.A. in Philosophy and Religion; studied theology, New Testament, and church history at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary; and graduated from Reformed Theological Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree.
Prior to the Forks, he served as interim minister at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Gaffney, SC, where in addition to his weekly worship services he also taught adult Bible study. Additionally, he has experience in another congregation where he served as Director of Congregational Care, taught Bible study, and was involved with both Youth and Young Adult ministry.
Rev. Grubb says that his sermons are designed around four main goals: Clarity (to make biblical truth understandable); Boldness (to speak the hard truths that need to be said); Precision (to apply these truths in a meaningful way to our lives); and Power (his prayer that the congregation goes home weekly with more of Christ to live in his strength).
Having a keen interest in history, one of the attributes of the Forks of the Brandywine Presbyterian Church that attracted Pastor Grubb is its rich 285-year history.
“It is an honor to serve in a church that was actually formed before America became a country, a church that honors its rich past while also looking expectantly to the future. We are eager to write the next chapter of our history as a strong, committed, Reformed congregation.”
As a native of North Carolina and growing up in a small, rural town, Rev. Grubb says the South has always been his home. Yet he and his wife of 7 years, Sara, a high school English teacher, are quickly becoming accustomed to some of our “northern” practices, especially the area’s typical Saturday chicken barbeques (he says a Southern man knows good chicken when he sees it!).
He is complimentary of the people he has met, saying they are welcoming and warm, supportive and encouraging. He is happy with the rural nature of the Brandywine Manor area, finding it close to all the conveniences, but rural enough to be able to enjoy the splendor of the night skies which showcase the stars and constellations, one of his favorite interests. He is also an avid reader and enjoys a good pick-up game of basketball.
“Sara and I are so grateful to be here at the Forks. Will you please join me in a season of prayer, asking God that he would make us able and eager to engage in whatever role he is calling each of us to play in the great future of this church.”
Worship services are held at the church, 1648 Horseshoe Pike, Glenmoore, at 10:30 Sunday mornings and are also live-streamed at www.forkschurch.org. For more information, visit the church’s website or call 610-942-2626.