A former Hamburg High School teacher who recently completed a prison sentence for having an inappropriate relationship with a student was charged Friday, May 22, with violating a protection-from-abuse order by contacting that victim.
Holly A. Smith, 49, of Shenandoah, Schuylkill County, was arraigned via video by District Judge Andrea Book in Bernville on a charge of indirect criminal contempt.
Smith was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $1,000 bail.
Smith is accused of contacting the male whom she was prohibited by court order from contacting after serving the sentence for indecent assault on the victim.
Judge Paul M. Yatron sentenced Smith on July 8 to 364 to 729 days in the county prison, followed by five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to a charge of indecent sexual assault for having improper relations with the student, who was 15 and 16 at the time of the offense.
On Dec. 24, a county judge granted a protection-from-abuse order to the parent of the boy, then 17, barring Smith from contacting the teen.
According to county detectives:
Smith was released from the county prison April 18.
A week later, she contacted the victim through Facebook with messages that were sexual in nature and asked to meet with him.
The boy replied “leave me alone” and reminded Smith of the court order.
Smith continued to send him messages even after he replied, “Get away from me.”
Smith, formerly of Windsor Township, taught Spanish at Hamburg High School.
She admitted in court that she developed an intimate relationship with the boy between Feb 1, 2017, and Sept. 30, 2018, when the boy was 15 and 16.
Smith was suspended without pay when the initial charges were filed and later resigned.
Police said Smith admitted tutoring the boy in her home and having sexual contact with him.