The Kieffer family recently enjoyed a fourth-generation family visit, safely social distanced, at Zerbe Sisters Retirement Community in Narvon.
The four generations included 96-year-old great-grandpa Marvin R. Kieffer, grandpa Rory M., age 59 of Terre Hill; father Kyle R., age 31, and one-year-old great-grandson Arthur Neal Kieffer of Mt. Joy.
“We were finally able to have our fourth-generation family visit with my father, Marvin R. Kieffer, a WWII Army veteran from Terre Hill and a devoted and dedicated citizen. He currently resides at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center where he lives his long-life well,” said Rory, a USMC veteran.
“We all met back at Zerbe Sisters in Narvon for the outside patio and window visit. We all were socially distancing and took all necessary precautions for this very important event.”
Rory’s brothers Richard and Rodney and his sister Rolene were also present.
“What a great day we had talking and catching up with Marvin (on the phone), also took some pictures and just had a lot of fun together especially for Marvin and Arthur who were smiling the whole time!” said Rory. “I will never forget this special moment and especially the look in Marvin's eye when he saw Arthur Neal Kieffer for the first time!”
Rory added, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to our mother/great-grandma, Mary Estella Kieffer (Weaver) who is looking out over us from the heavens above. I know she was smiling, also! WE LOVE YOU, MOM!”
Rory thanks the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center staff for setting up this great event.