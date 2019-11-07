If your name is Judy, you are welcome to be the guest of the State Theatre of Boyertown to see the movie, "Judy."
A star is reborn as Renee Zellweger stars as the late career Judy Garland in a role that has movie critics already suggesting her as an Oscar nominee for Best Actress.
Starting on Friday, Nov. 15 and showing daily to Nov. 21, if you show a picture ID of your name being Judith or Judy, you will be the State Theatre guest for the movie.
The State Theatre has reopened for First Run Movies since May, 2017 and in addition to First Run Movies, the State Theatre has live stage shows for children, fundraisers for nonprofit community organizations and other special uses for the Boyertown Area Community upon request. Visit www.BoyertownStateTheatre.com for more information.