Join us for a day of fun and remembrance on July 4th at Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site at 2 Mark Bird Lane in Elverson.
The event is free. Various activities and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day. At 2 p.m., the Friends of Hopewell Furnace present our annual commemoration of the Declaration of Independence.
Blacksmith demonstrations will be offered in the Blacksmith Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Quilting demonstrations will be offered in the historic Boarding House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Moulding and Casting demonstration will be offered in the Cast House at 11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 3:15 p.m.
The Independence Day commemoration will be at 2 p.m., presented from the front porch of the Ironmaster’s Mansion.
The Village Store will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site preserves and interprets an early American industrial landscape and community. Showcasing an iron making community and its surrounding countryside, Hopewell Furnace was active from 1771 to 1883.
The park’s facilities are currently open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Hopewell Furnace is located five miles south of Birdsboro, PA, off of Route 345.
Admission to the park is free.
For more information, stop by the park's visitor center, call 610-582-8773, or visit the park's web site at www.nps.gov/hofu.