Friend Inc. Community Services, based in Kutztown, transformed its food pantry into a drive-thru pantry in order to serve those in need while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 on March 19.
“We have made the food pantry a drive-thru in order to eliminate clients getting out of their cars and to help keep both clients and volunteers safe as much as possible,” said Friend Inc. Executive Director Sandra Wise. “They will be able to receive meats, produce, if available, and thanks to Helping Harvest pre-packed boxes of dry and canned goods.”
In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Friend staff and volunteers followed health and safety guidelines while providing Northern Berks area families with much needed food and supplies.
“Health and safety are our top priority,” said Wise. “We are adhering to our cleanliness protocols and also sanitizing our distribution tables as often as possible. Volunteers distributing will be wearing gloves.”
Friend also made changes to accepting donations, asking donors to call Friend in order to schedule a drop off time. Friend will also post on Facebook available drop off times.
As more families find themselves affected by the shutdown, Wise anticipates an increasing need for services.
“We are certain that people and families that find themselves in this situation are going to need our support,” said Wise. “We do anticipate more assistance being needed in our community. Friend, Inc. Community Services is committed to continue to provide services to meet the need arising in our community.”
Wise said that anyone experiencing a loss of income is welcome to attend the food pantry. If necessary, they will add food pantry pickups.
“If they need assistance, we will connect them to appropriate Friend resources and other community resources.”
Additionally, to support those Kutztown University students still in the Kutztown area and in need, Friend’s KU satellite food pantry at the Lutheran Center will continue to operate on Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
During the drive-thru food pantry, food filled a line of tables and volunteers filled boxes as cars drove by single file.
Among those volunteers was Kutztown resident Eric Johnson, a Kutztown University professor and member of the Kutztown Area School Board.
“When KU extended spring break and when KASD started cancelling activities, it freed up some time. I thought there would be some need and a friend suggested I contact Friend to see if there is anything I could do,” said Johnson about what led to him volunteering at Friend.
Johnson shared his concerns for those in the community experiencing difficulties during the shutdown.
“I know that many people out there are on hourly or contract work and don't have sick days. When work stops so do paychecks, so the closure of schools and businesses is going to hit some folks hard,” he said. “I think the uncertainty of how long these closures will be in effect is going to create a lot of anxiety. I am concerned that people will fall into a sense of hopelessness.”
Johnson wanted to help.
“I am in a situation where I have the opportunity to volunteer during this crisis, so I hope that just using my time doing what needs to be done will help,” he said.
In addition to those volunteering their time, many donate funds or food.
“I have seen many people who cannot volunteer themselves but have made donations of cash or goods,” he said. “Right now I think most people are still absorbing the shock of the sudden changes to everyday life, but I am quite sure things will start getting organized to get through this. We have lots of good people in our community.”
