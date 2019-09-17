The future of Epler schoolhouse remains uncertain, but the picturesque building in Bern Township moved one step closer to preservation Sept. 16.
About 30 people, calling themselves Friends of Epler School, turned out for a meeting at the Berks County Heritage Center, also in Bern Township. The group floated ideas and discussed options for saving the school from the wrecking ball.
The one-room schoolhouse at Van Reed and Leisczs Bridge roads was due to be torn down by the Greater Berks Development Fund in preparation for the construction of a nearly 100-acre industrial park. But last month the organization agreed to hold off its plans while officials and a grassroots group explore preservation of the historic building.
Jane Goetz of Leesport, the retired Hamburg School District teacher who led the grassroot effort, welcomed the diverse group of area residents, local history buffs and several with family connections to the school.
“It is really important that we protect and preserve and restore these symbols of our history for the next generation,” she said.
Goetz said she reached out to county Commissioner Kevin S. Barnhardt. Due to public interest, Barnhardt said, he brought the matter to his fellow commissioners and began exploring options for preserving the schoolhouse in place or relocating it.
Preserving a historic building in its original location is important to maintaining its historic integrity, said Richard Strause, a representative of the Leesport Area Historical Society, which preserves the history of communities in the Schuylkill Valley School District, including Bern.
"Epler's School is the best example in this area of a one-room schoolhouse," Strause said. "I would like to see you explore the possibility of leaving it where it is."
Development fund officials are amenable to that, Barnhardt said, but only if the county agrees to buy the building. However, given that it will be surrounded by an industrial park, he said, that option may not be ideal.
At Barnhardt's request, a contractor evaluated the school's structural soundness, found it to be in good shape and able to be moved in one piece, he said. But a move would be costly, he said. Initial estimates ranged from $100,000 to more than $200,000 depending on the distance and number of utility lines in the way.
Possible relocation sites discussed at the meeting included the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and Berks Heritage Center, both in Bern Township.
The museum site would be impractical, Barnhardt said, because it is behind airfield fencing, which means Federal Aviation Administration approval would be required for each visit to the school.
Most in attendence agreed the Heritage Center, part of the county park's system, would be the preferred site as it already houses several other historic attractions, including the Gruber Wagon Works, which was moved in 1976 from its original location near Mount Pleasant.
But moving the schoolhouse there would require the approval of the county commissioners and would not be without hurdles, Barnhardt said.
The county is already struggling to maintain the other historic buildings in its parks, he said, and does not have the budget to restore and maintain the schoolhouse or to staff it.
"Who will be doing interpretive services, who will be showing the building and telling the story of the one-room school?" he asked.
Cathy Wegener, county parks director, also pointed out the rocky and wet fields of the Heritage Center could make finding an appropriate site difficult and would add to site preparation costs.
"I don't know where it is going to be, here or there, Goetz said. "My goal is just to save it."
A meeting will be held to explore the future of Epler School and form an official Friends of the Epler School organization at Berks County Heritage Center, 1102 Red Bridge Road, Bern Township on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.