The Friends of Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site invite the public to enjoy a new work by Daniel A Graham “William Bird, Ironmaster, 1706 – 1761” during the coronavirus lockdown.
Published by the Friends, this 80-page full color biographical sketch includes photos, maps, and documents detailing the legacy of an extraordinary pioneer ironmaster William Bird, the first settler of Birdsboro and the father of Mark Bird who built Hopewell Furnace.
The book is now available through the Friends website www.friendsofhopewellfurn.org for $10 plus $3 shipping and handling or by calling 484-614-0319. All proceeds benefit the mission of the Friends.
“While Hopewell Furnace is closed, all public programming is suspended,” commented Friends President Jim McClelland. “This is a great time to read about William Bird, the original owner of the Hopewell landscape. We are fortunate to be able to offer this new work in lieu of our regular programming.”
The regularly scheduled Friends program in April has been cancelled.
Author Daniel A. Graham resides in Montrose, PA. He has published more than 50 works on the following subjects: Mark Bird (the founder of Hopewell Furnace), the Potts and Rutter families, forges and furnaces, Samuel Nutt, Valley Forge, Pottstown and Montgomery County.
Established in 1994, the Friends of Hopewell Furnace is the official non-profit fundraising arm of Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. A 501(c)3 citizen organization, its mission is to support the preservation, maintenance and programs of Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site. Donations to the Friends may be tax deductible according to the rules set by the Internal Revenue Service. For more information visit www.friendsofhopewellfurn.org.