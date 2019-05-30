Friends Of Kaercher Creek will be holding a fundraising bass tournament at Kaercher Creek Dam on June 22.
The event will consist of 2-person teams, vying for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place money, as well as a 'lunker' prize. One lucky angler might get a chance to win $5,000.
There's a limit of 15 trailered-boats and five other team spots for canoes or kayak pairs, for a maximum total of 40 participants. Due to parking limitations, canoes and kayaks must be brought to the boat launch area on top of a vehicle or in the bed of a pickup truck. No exceptions. All vessels must be up-to-date on licensing/registration, while all participants must display their current 2019 fishing licenses, as per fish and boat regulations.
Contestants will fish for large and small mouth bass, from 7am until noon. Kaercher Creek is a Big Bass lake and 'keepers' must be a minimum of 15 inches. All PA Fish and Boat Commission rules apply. A short fish presented at weigh-in disqualifies contestants, only artificial lures can be used - no live bait, there's an 8 oz. penalty per dead fish presented, no trolling is allowed and decisions of the tournament director are final.
Prizes will be awarded following the weigh-in. Lunch will be provided to anglers upon return to shore.
The entry fee is $100 per team and there are no same day sign-ups. Youngsters are welcome to enter as part of a team, when under the supervision of a responsible adult. For more information, visit Friends Of Kaercher Creek on Facebook or call 610-562-4261 to enter. Again, no entries accepted the day of the event.
The tournament benefits the volunteer grass cutting and weed control effort on the park side at Kaercher Creek and is being supported by Cabela's of Tilden Township.