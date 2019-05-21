Frystown Lions Club recently donated a "Diabetes Self-Management" magazine subscription to Bethel-Tulpehocken Public Library as a community service project.
“We thought it would be interesting for people with diabetes,” said Frystown Lions Club President Dennis Zerbe.
The Club received an emailed suggestion in early spring from Lions District Global Service Team Chair, Lion Madison Kaley.
That magazine was one of a list of possibilities for this service project as sent by Kaley and it fit into what the small club could do. It was also on a list of recognized diabetes magazines suggested by a former colleague of the club secretary, who has worked in the field of diabetes education and has a family member who has diabetes.
“I know there are a lot of people who are diabetic and they can read the magazine for getting the latest information,” said Frystown Lions Club treasurer Bob Edris.
The Frystown Lions Club was delighted to meet and greet two of the library staff when that magazine subscription arrived.
Zerbe cited the connection between diabetes and eyesight, another Lions Club International foci.
Club vice president Betty Zerbe added, “It was one of our club projects to help the community.”
The club has sponsored the Peace Poster contest at Tulpehocken Jr. High for several years and has given dictionaries to all third graders at two local Christian schools earlier this school year.
The club helps ring the bells for the Salvation Army, has had a food drive to benefit the Bethel Food Pantry, is collecting cancelled stamps for the Wounded Warrior program, is collecting eye glasses and is recycling hearing aid batteries, baseball caps in good condition and also soda can tabs for the Ronal McDonald houses.
To become a Lions Club member, call Zerbe at 717-933-4801 or Argot at 717-933-4028.