Frystown Lions Club officers installed

July 1 marks the beginning of a new Lions service year for Lions clubs, all part of the family of Lions International. Serving as leadership for the 2019-20 Lion year for the Frystown Lions Club, as installed by PDG Bob Argot, center, are from left: Adele Argot, secretary; Bob Edris, treasurer; installing Lion, PDG Bob Argot, handing the gavel, the symbol of club authority, to Dennis Zerbe, president; and vice president, Betty Zerbe.

Frystown Lions Club meets at Esther’s Restaurant in Fredericksburg at 6:30 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month.