POTTSTOWN — Connecting fun, safety and health, Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health recently held its first Community Festival in the hospital's upper parking lot.
“The idea for the Community Festival came from Jessica Benvenuto, CPhT, CCRP, Pharmacy. It was her vision and she formed a committee to plan the event. The administrative team at Pottstown Hospital was fully engaged in bringing this event to the community,” said Deb Bennis, director of marketing and community relations.
Community Fest offered something for everyone — fun and information for the whole family.
With more than 200 people in attendance, Community Fest included 16 wellness and prevention information tables from the health care professionals at Pottstown Hospital, more than 20 nonprofit organizations, food trucks and venders, games and 17 businesses and organizations.
Upon entering, families were given "Festival Passports" to encourage attendees to visit booths at the event and receive a stamp. Once the passport was complete, it was dropped in a raffle box for a chance to win one of three $100 Amazon Gift Cards.
The festival schedule included appearances by local mascots: Slapshot, Reading Royals, Screwball, Reading Fightin Phils and Monty the Mustang, Montgomery County Community College.
Curious George with the help of Lindsey Mason from the Boyertown Community Library, read from “Curious George Goes to the Hospital” to a group of parents and children.
Retired Nurse, Fantastic Frankie, a member of the Academy of Magical Arts and regular volunteer at the Pottstown Hospital, performed magic tricks.
The Surgical Services table handed out about 50 surgical attire kits to kids.
Registered Nurse Kristen Krynski explained, “We are trying to relieve anxiety in the operating room by dressing children how doctors and nurses dress.”
Each child was given: Bouffant Caps — surgical head coverings that confine hair and cover ears, scalp, sideburns and the nape of the neck. Goggles — eye protection worn when there is contact with blood, body fluids or other infectious substances. Scrub Jackets — made from tightly woven material with long sleeves and snaps. Other surgical attire would also include surgical masks, gloves and shoes.
Outpatient Services, working on preventing falls, gave out 40 yoga mats and bags. Susan Kurtz, Outpatient Rehab Manager mentioned upcoming free seminars at the Outpatient Rehabilitation Center. The free Balance and Fall Prevention Workshop will be held on Oct. 15, and Joint Pain Seminars are scheduled for Sept. 24 and Nov. 14.
ArtFusion 19464 along with the help of children attending the Pottstown Hospital Community Festival worked on creating a handprint art display that will hang in the Pottstown Hospital.
The phrase “We Are Pottstown” was taped off on a large canvas. Kids painted their palms and added their handprints to the piece. When all of the handprints dry, the tape will be removed and the words “We Are Pottstown” will be revealed in white lettering.
“Over 135 kids visited the 5th Floor Unit table promoting activity,” said, RN, Christian Walsh who handed out Wiffle balls and bats, Nerf footballs, jump ropes, and hula hoops.
The event featured a “Touch a Truck” area including Pottstown Police, Chesmont Emergency Response Team’s MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) SWAT vehicle, an ambulance and a Pottstown Fire Department fire truck.
“The goal of the Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health Community Festival is to help fulfill our promise of ‘Advancing Health. Transforming Lives.’ to the communities we serve," Bennis said. "Pottstown Hospital is excited about this Community Festival and proud of the work we do here every day. From primary care to surgical services, we are one team, one Pottstown Hospital – Tower Health. As a community hospital, we most often engage with our community members when they are sick, and in need of our services. We look forward to engaging with our community in a positive, fun, and educational environment.”