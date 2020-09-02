Jess’s Sunshine Fund of Berks County Community Foundation is currently accepting grant applications from Boyertown-area families with dependent adult or minor children who suffer from a long-term catastrophic illness or injury.
Grants from Jess’s Sunshine Fund provide financial assistance for a variety of expenses, such as those incurred while seeking medical treatment (i.e., travel, hotel fees, parking) or making a residence wheelchair-accessible. The fund also makes grants for medical equipment not otherwise paid for by insurance.
Since the fund was established in 2001, Jess’s Sunshine Fund has made more than $58,041 in grants for the benefit of Boyertown-area families. Grants pay expenses that are not covered by health insurance or government assistance programs. More than $13,000 is available now.
Jess’s Sunshine Fund was established on Feb. 20, 2001.
It is named in memory of Jess Schaeffer, former manager of the Boyertown boys’ basketball team. Schaeffer used a wheelchair due to complications from Langerhans cell histiocytosis, a rare type of cancer.
Apply at https://bccfgrants.academicworks.com/opportunities/639, or go to bccf.org and click on "Apply for a Grant" under "Scholarships + Grants" in the menu.
Berks County Community Foundation is a nonprofit corporation that serves as a civic leader for our region by developing, managing and distributing charitable funds aimed at improving the quality of life in Berks County. More information is available at www.bccf.org.