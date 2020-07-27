Funding is available for organizations and programs that benefit the health of residents of Berks County and the counties that are contiguous to it.
The Home Health Care Foundation Fund of Berks County Community Foundation will accept applications until Sept. 7 at https://bccfgrants.academicworks.com/opportunities/722.
A total of $141,300 is available at this time. The maximum grant amount will be $40,000 per organization.
The Home Health Care Foundation Fund provides grants for organizations and programs for one or more of the following purposes in Berks County and contiguous counties (Chester, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, and Schuylkill):
• Programs and educational activities that promote the general health and wellness of residents.
• Organizations and programs that help residents recover from illness or disability at home.
• Organizations that provide health-related charity care to residents.
• Programs and activities that support preventative healthcare for residents and overall community health.
On Jan. 1, 2019, Tower Health assumed the operations of Home Health Care Management, Berks Visiting Nurse Association, the Visiting Nurse Association of Pottstown and Vicinity, and Advantage Home Care.
For years, each of these organizations provided compassionate and much-needed care to the communities they served. In that spirit, the Home Health Care Foundation was created as part of the merger to support charity care and other programs for the good of the community.
The Home Health Care Foundation became a supporting organization of Berks County Community Foundation in 2020.
“Adding the Home Health Care Foundation to our portfolio of health-related funds greatly increases our capacity to improve lives in the Berks County region,” said Kevin K. Murphy, Community Foundation president. “We truly appreciate the decision by the board of the Home Health Care Foundation to affiliate with us.”
More information is available here: https://bccf.org/funds/home-health-care-foundation/