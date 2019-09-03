Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, will host Mr. Randall Wenger, chief clerk of the Lancaster County Board of Elections, on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 12-2 p.m.
Wenger will offer a brief overview as well as a hands-on voting and scanning demonstration with the new ADA compliant ballot marking device, which will be available for voters in the November 2019 election. The traditional optical scanner, which most voters have used in the past, will also be available.
Lancaster County’s upgraded voting system offers a voter-verifiable paper record for every voter. Most voters will hand mark a paper ballot with a pen, just as 94 percent of voters have done in the previous voting system. New for the November 2019 election, people who are unable to hand mark a paper ballot will be able to use an ADA compliant ballot marking device. This demonstration allows people to try the new system in a relaxed environment.
This event is free and open to the public.