Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland, and ELANCO Public Library have teamed up to promote healthy lifestyles for kids ages 6 to 12 in Kindergarten through 8th grade.
From the time they register until race day, on Friday, March 27 at 6 p.m., children will run, swim, skate or bike 12 miles. They will finish the last 1.1 mile together – in a fun run!
Children not only benefit from the activity and training but they get to experience the thrill of a marathon start and finish, coming down through the same finisher’s chute that the runners will use the following day with cheering crowds, medals and all.
To learn more or register, visit the race website at www.gardenspotvillage.run/kids.