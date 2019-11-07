We're headed into the holiday season and Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Avenue, New Holland, will have a lot of events planned for November.
Paint Night
Garden Spot Village, in partnership with Zole Art Studio, Strasburg, will host a Paint Night on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Full-instruction and one-to-one guidance will be provided as participants create their own painting featuring a Christmas tree with the word "Joy." Beginners and advanced alike will enjoy this evening. The charge per person includes supplies, instruction and a Starbucks specialty drink. Call 717-355-6500 to register.
Evening Concert
Garden Spot Village will host "Then Sings My Soul," a musical show highlighting the historical moments in Reverend Billy Graham’s ministry, on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Chapel. The show features four professional vocalists and live piano accompaniment. It takes a look at the history behind some of the most famous hymns, many of which were written as a result of tragic and trying circumstances. Featuring favorites such as How Great Thou Art, I’d Rather Have Jesus, His Eye is on the Sparrow and Just As I Am. Pay-what-you-will admission.
Book Chat with Local Author
Garden Spot Village will host two Book Chats with Author Katie Mable and Illustrator Betsy Peterson on Monday, Nov. 18 at 3 and 6 p.m. Mable and Peterson recently released their book, “The Orphans and the Oak.” The story shares the journey of an aspiring acorn who represents a common desire, even in the very young, to find triumph despite pain. Discover happiness through giving, joy while grieving and value of being yourself. The book is available for purchase in Linden, the Village's gift store, on Nov. 18. Event is free and open to the public.
Mable and Peterson will share the story behind the pages and will offer a reading during the Book Chat. Mable is a team member at Garden Spot Village and lives in Lancaster. Peterson, a popular folk-style illustrator, lives in Perry, Iowa.
Train Room Open House
The Annual Holiday Train Room Open House will be Saturdays, Nov. 30 through Dec. 27. A delight for visitors of all ages, the HO-gauge train layout includes Thomasville and the ever-popular “Talk with Thomas” event. The O-gauge train layout includes waterfalls, a drive-in movie theater, a Ford dealership showroom and more. Both layouts provide plenty of train action complemented with heavily detailed scenery. This event is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome.