Garden Spot Village Train Room at Garden Spot Village, 433 S Kinzer Ave., New Holland, will host an Open House on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
The Open House will delight visitors of all ages. The newly revised HO-gauge train layout includes Thomasville and the ever-popular “Talk with Thomas” event. The O-gauge train layout also includes new features like waterfalls, a monorail, a Ford dealership showroom and more. Both layouts provide plenty of train action complemented with heavily detailed scenery. Free and open to the public.
The Train Room will also offer excess model train materials for sale including detailed structures, building kits and scenery materials.
Garden Spot Village Train Room will host quarterly open houses on the last Saturday afternoon of each quarter from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Remaining Open House dates scheduled for 2019 include Nov. 30, Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28.
For more information visit www.gardenspotvillage.org/events.