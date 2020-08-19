Karyn Nancarvis recently joined Garden Spot Village in New Holland as chaplain. In this role, she will provide for residents’ spiritual needs, including meeting one-on-one with residents for reflection and prayer; assisting with hospital visits; leading and participating in special seasonal worship services; resourcing various support groups; and providing pastoral care through a variety of specialized ministries.
“As I have interacted with Karyn during the interview process, I have appreciated her commitment to Jesus and her heart of ministry,” said Director of Pastoral Services Chet Yoder. “I believe that she will be a wonderful addition to the Garden Spot Village Community.”
A recent graduate of Eastern Mennonite Seminary, Nancarvis earned her Master of Divinity degree in May 2020, finishing with a completed course on Circle Processes at the Summer Peacebuilding Institute of the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding in 2020. Nancarvis completed one unit of Clinical Pastoral Education in 2019 and earned a Certificate in Ministry Leadership in 2015. She serves on the Board of the Shalom Project Lancaster and is Chair of the Atlantic Coast Mennonite Conference Youth Committee.
Growing in an authentic, personal relationship with Christ, she is a deep listener with positive energy. She is passionately focused on the care, spiritual guidance and emotional support of others. A life-long learner and avid runner, she seeks out quality time with her husband Tim, three adult and two teenage children. Nancarvis is a member of Akron Mennonite Church and resides in Lititz.
“What inspired me to apply at Garden Spot was the memorable interactions I had already experienced with the campus and residents through the annual half-marathon,” Nancarvis said. “I hope to positively contribute to this innovative community with my own spirit of joy, walking humbly with them in exploring creative ways to overcome life’s obstacles and uncover God’s blessings along the way.”