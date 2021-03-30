The GIANT Company donated 100 hams to Honey Brook Food Pantry in time for the Easter holiday.
“This was a very important donation for those that we serve in that it enabled us to make the last evening distribution before Easter very special, and with some added touches, highlighted a special day for many with a special dinner item and in large enough quantities to allow every interested family to participate,” said Ken Ross, chairman of the Honey Brook Food Pantry, “a terrific effort by the Giant Company and Thorndale store.”
To date in the month of March, the food pantry distributed 185 hams (and more) to those families interested, said Ross.
“First and foremost, donations like this help defray our operating costs by allowing us to serve an expensive and highly desirable item without the expense of buying such a large quantity,” said Ross.
“With the number of people seeking help increasing nearly 25% this quarter, that savings is a tremendous help," he continued. "This type of donation also signals to others in the community that a company like Giant values the service provided and demonstrates that value with its actions... and that can be contagious.”
Thorndale Giant Store Manager Mike Smith delivered the 100 hams to Honey Brook Food Pantry on March 24.
“Mike has been to the Honey Brook Food Pantry before and brings other store staff who jump right in to the volunteer duties they've been assigned,” said Ross.
During his recent visit, Smith volunteered at the pantry. He was a member of the pre-packing line which assembles bags of two large assortments of non-perishable items distributed later that day, such as pasta, sauce, peanut butter, jelly, cooking oil, tuna, and cereal.
At the food distribution later that day and evening, Smith volunteered at one of the food stations, loading boxes with a combination of foods into the cars of the families driving through the outside distribution route.
The ham donation to Honey Brook Food Pantry was part of a larger initiative by the GIANT Company to eliminate hunger, donating 3,000 hams to 13 partner food banks across four states. This included Honey Brook Food Pantry and Helping Harvest Fresh Food Bank in Reading.
“At The GIANT Company, we believe every family should be able to share a meal and want to do all that we can to help fill empty plates,” said Jessica Groves, social impact manager, The GIANT Company, in a release. “We continue to hear from our food bank partners that the number of families seeking support and assistance remains high. As a company committed to ending hunger, it is our hope that this donation provides a bit of relief to both our partners and to families facing food insecurity.”
GIANT and MARTIN’S customers also had the chance to help their neighbors in need by donating their free ham certificate to their local food bank through April 4.