A high school student from Gilbertsville has been nominated as a candidate for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Students of the Year campaign.
For seven weeks, starting Jan. 7, Alyssa Iacobacci, along with other high school students, will be raising awareness of the research, programs and advocacy being conducted through The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in addition to funds in order to support their mission to cure blood cancers.
“This campaign is very important to me, as I have personal connections with cancer and realize how horrible this disease is,” said Iacobacci, a junior at the Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, who previously attended Boyertown Elementary and Boyertown Middle School West.
Last year, she was asked to become a team member on another Students of the Year campaign team, called Team Bears.
“The candidates that ran that campaign and raised money last year nominated me to become a candidate for the 2021 Students of the Year campaign for this year,” Iacobacci explained. “The drive and determination behind the campaign last year inspired me, and allowed me to realize the importance of this fundraiser, and how many lives it truly effects.”
Iacobacci decided to join the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s fundraising efforts through Students of the Year as a candidate. She gathered a team of family and friends to support her in my efforts. They are called Team Panthers.
“I have been in contact with many local business to try to obtain sponsorships, program book ads, and silent auction items, in order to prepare for my campaign, which will officially kickoff on Jan. 7. A few businesses in the area have responded to my outreach,” said Iacobacci. “Some have generously donated silent auction items for our Grande Finale, which will conclude my campaign on Feb. 26.”
She also organized a drive-in movie at the Sunnybrook Ballroom in Pottstown, with help from SunnyBrook co-owner and president Chuck Gulati. Held on Jan. 16, the movie “The Incredibles” will be shown at 7 p.m.
“Proceeds from this event will go toward my campaign, which will support the mission of LLS, which is to find cures for blood cancer and support patients and their families with treatments that they may need,” said Iacobacci.
This campaign is extremely important to Iacobacci.
“Alongside many others, I have witnessed first-hand the detrimental effects that blood cancer, and cancers in general, have on patients and their families,” she said. “Many close relatives and friends of mine have unfortunately suffered from different types of cancer. Therefore, I am committed and determined to put forth my best effort to raise money and awareness for this cause.”
“This is also a chance to be a part of something bigger than myself, and I am eternally grateful for that opportunity,” she added.
Starting Jan. 7, Iacobacci will be collecting funds through her personal online fundraising page at https://events.lls.org/epa/lvsoy21/aiacobacci.
“As a member of the Boyertown community myself, I know how supportive businesses and community members can be,” she said. “I hope to raise as much awareness of my campaign efforts as possible. I would love to see individuals and businesses throughout our town become involved with my LLS campaign.”