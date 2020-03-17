A 6-year-old girl was ejected from a car and a 9-year-old girl was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday, March 16, on Old Airport Road near Rosecliff Drive, Amity Township.
Police said Allen Beckett, 28, of Reading, was driving north on Old Airport Road at a high rate of speed around 12:26 p.m. when his Toyota Corolla went off the road, hit a tree and flipped over. First responders said they found Beckett’s car on its roof in the middle of Old Airport Road.
The girl who was ejected from the vehicle was riding in the back seat of Beckett's car at the time of the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Police said two other children were riding in Beckett’s car. The 6- and 9-year-olds were taken to Reading Hospital by Southern Berks Emergency Medical Services. Information on their conditions was unavailable. The 9-year-old was the only child wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Police said Beckett and the two other children declined medical treatment. The crash remains under investigation.
Monarch Fire Company assisted at the scene.