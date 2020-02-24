BOYERTOWN — A group of 54 Girl Scouts in kindergarten through 12th grades gathered at St. Columbkill’s Roman Catholic Church on Feb. 21 to celebrate World Thinking Day.
Every year on (or around) Feb. 22, Girl Scouts and Girl Guides across 150 countries come together to celebrate World Thinking Day which has become a way to raise awareness of issues that impact girls and young women across the globe.
It also serves as an opportunity for girls to connect with others in communities near and far by doing the same activities around a shared theme. The theme for this year was “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”
Rep. Marcy Toepel was the guest speaker. She talked about women in community service and serving in government (local, state and federal). Marcy also shared stories from her own childhood and how she came to serve in the House of Representatives, as well as, serving as the House Majority Caucus chairwoman.
Toepel told the girls how special it has been for her to serve in this way and pointed out to the girls how few women serve in these kinds of positions.
Troop #1221 and #1628 (middle school and senior high students) performed a skit based on the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment.
Other troops had displays countries beyond the United States. The displays gave information regarding customs, foods, populations, census information, as well as what Girl Scouts are like in those places. St. Lucia, Portugal, Russian Federation, Fiji, Malaysia, Nepal, Philippines and Kuwait were represented at these displays.