Girls on the Run of Berks County will host its celebratory 5K event on Nov. 24 at Penn State Berks Campus.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade. During the 10-week program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K event.
Participation in the 5K event on Nov. 24 is open to the public and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of Berks County. Last season’s 5K event brought together more than 1,300 participants including program participants, their family and friends and community members. Registration cost is $28.
Packet pick up will be on Nov. 22 at the GoggleWorks Center for the Arts, 201 Washington St., Reading from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will begin 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 at Penn State Berks Campus and early arrival is suggested.
For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrberks.org or email Sandra Krafczek, Executive Director, at sandra@gotrberks.org.