Gov. Mifflin High School students will follow a different class schedule during the 2020-21 school year.
Steve Murray, high school principal, addressed the schedule change during a Gov. Mifflin School Board meeting Monday, Jan. 20.
High school students currently operate on a six-day cycle, with eight 45-minute classes a day. Next year, the school will change to a hybrid block schedule that increases class time to 90 minutes on two of the six days. So students would complete four days with eight 45-minute classes, then have two days of four 90-minute classes.
Classes would change in length depending on where they fall in the six-day cycle.
Murray explained that learning has changed over the years and the traditional short class time sometimes gets in the way of student-centered learning activities that have become integral.
He said high school officials have been studying the possibility of a schedule change for two years. They’ve visited a number of schools that employ the hybrid block schedule and were impressed with the results.
Murray said teachers and students have been fully informed about the new way of scheduling and concerns have been addressed.
The hybrid block schedule will give teachers more flexibility and provide increased opportunity for real-world learning experiences, Murray said.
“Basically, this new schedule will be much better matched to our instruction methods,” he said.
In other business, Dr. Stephen Gerhard, superintendent, thanked board members for their service, noting that they give hours and hours of time as volunteers.
January is designated as School Director Appreciation Month. Mifflin board members are: James Ulrich, president; Dr. Lisa Peterson, vice president; Donald Kennedy, treasurer; and Dawn Palange, Elizabeth Adams, Andrew Pannafino, Jill Koestel, Dr. Michelle Hill O’Brien and Caryn Friedlander.