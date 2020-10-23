Dr. Steve Gerhard has resigned as superintendent of the Gov. Mifflin School District, the district announced Thursday, Oct. 22.
Gerhard, who submitted his resignation Thursday, Oct. 22, has accepted a position as assistant executive director of the Chester County Intermediate Unit beginning in January.
“On behalf of the Gov. Mifflin School Board, I want to express our gratitude for the service Dr. Gerhard has provided the Gov. Mifflin School District over the past five years,” school board President Jim Ulrich wrote in an open letter to the community.
“While it was not our desire to see him move on at this time, I hope you will join me in expressing appreciation for his service to our district,” he continued.
Under Gerhard’s leadership, Ulrich said, the board believes the district has built a strong foundation and developed new opportunities for its students and community.
The board, Ulrich said, has recommended Assistant Superintendent Bill McKay as Gerhard’s successor.
“Not only do we believe that Mr. McKay’s service as the assistant superintendent makes him the most qualified for this role,” Ulrich said, “but through his leadership we believe we will be able to successfully continue the opportunities and initiatives propelling our district forward.”
McKay has more than 30 years of experience in public education as an elementary teacher, building principal, and assistant superintendent for the past four years.
He has led key initiatives during his time at Gov. Mifflin, including developing a professional partnership with Columbia’s Teachers College in support of the implementation of reading and writing workshops and the districtwide Mifflin Reads! initiative.
The board is to vote on McKay’s appointment at their Nov. 2 meeting. If approved, he would become superintendent on Jan. 1.