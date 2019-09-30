The title of 2020 Berks County Outstanding Young Woman was awarded to Gov. Mifflin High School senior Ahna Romanski during the scholarship program event held at Kutztown High School on Sept. 28.
Romanski also won awards in Performing Arts and Interview.
First Runner-Up went to Exeter High School senior Neha Adda; Second Runner-Up was awarded to Wilson High School senior Ashley Feiler and Third Runner-Up went to Wyomissing High School senior Caroline Allen.
Allen also won awards in Aerobics and Fitness and Scholarship and Achievement.
Presence and Presentation was presented to Conrad Weiser senior Efstratia Pauley and the Keystone award was presented to Fleetwood senior Victoria Manmiller.
In addition to the winners, the other contestants included Farren Christ, Berks Catholic; Gabrielle Lampron, Brandywine Heights; Jenna Horning, Oley Valley; Jenna Phileppe, Tulpehocken; Jesulayomi Adeojo, Schuylkill Valley; Katrina Robbins, Daniel Boone; Olivia Lesher, Hamburg, and Sarah Bubbenmoyer, Kutztown.
Performing Arts comprises 20 percent of the contestant’s score. The young women have up to two minutes to display their talent. They are evaluated on ability, skill, and stage presents.
Contestants showcased a variety of talents.
Romanski presented a Classical Ballet to “Don Quixote - Act III.” Allen performed a self-choreographed Jazz Dance to “Applause” by Lady Gaga. Phileppe played “Anadolia” on the flute. Christ sang "A Change in Me" from the Broadway musical “Beauty and the Beast.” Lesher performed a Contemporary Dance to Faith Marie’s “Antidote.” Lampron sang "I Could Have Danced All Night" from the musical “My Fair Lady.” Bubbenmoyer played Duke Ellington’s "In a Sentimental Mood" on the alto saxophone. Manmiller performed a lyrical dance to “Speechless” from the 2019’s “Aladdin.”
Pauley played “Tightrope” from “The Greatest Showman” in a Grand Piano. Adeojo sang "She Used to Be Mine," by American singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles for “Waitress”, a musical stage adaptation of the 2007 film. Horning performed a self-choreographed Color Guard Routine to “Don't Change.” Robbins presented a tap dance to Christina Aguilera’s “Fighter.” Adda performed an Indian Classical Dance “Swalla.” Feiler performed a Vocal Performance “In My Dreams” from the musical “Anastasia.”
The 2019 Berks County Outstanding Young Women of the Year, Jessica Gehman, a ventriloquist, and Myrtle, her singing cow, perform “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).”
The Berks County's Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program annually recognizes outstanding high school senior girl representatives who are given the opportunity to compete for cash scholarships and various college and university scholarships. The program presents various awards to the best all-around senior girls, presenting awards that recognize their accomplishments, encourage excellence and promote achievements in their future.