Back by popular demand, the Tri-County Heritage Society hosted “The Story of Grace Mine” at Caernarvon Township Municipal Building’s social hall, Oct. 13.
Barbara Rutz, from The Tri-County Historical Society was just one of their team who arranged the historic displays and supplied the refreshments for an afternoon of learning and reminiscing. There were 41former miners in attendance, along with a crowd of 150 people.
“Bethlehem Steel Company purchased the property that became Grace Mine in 1950,” said Rutz. “Located along Route 10, just outside of Morgantown, the property closed mining operations in 1977 and is now located in the borough of New Morgan.”
The opening of Grace Mine brought many people to the local community. It was an economic boost and welcome source of jobs to surrounding communities and locals.
Grace Mine employed up to 1,400 people in its heyday of peak production. The first ore was shipped in 1958. Its great mining success employed many local people and added greatly to the tax base.
“When it closed in 1977, it still employed 900 people. The closing left the employees and the community in great shock. Some were able to transfer to other locations owned by the Bethlehem Steel Company. Others were not so fortunate,” said Rutz.
When the mine closed, the property tax was reduced by $152,000. This was a great loss to the Twin Valley School District.
The Heritage Society event on Oct. 13 was a time for former employees to catch up and talk about old times, offering fellowship to friends and former co-workers. The community, young and old alike, came to learn about the operation of the mine, meet the former employees, and revisit a bygone history of what was once a thriving industry of Morgantown.
Some of the workers still get their pension payments from the Mine.
“When Bethlehem Steel went bankrupt, the pensions were taken over by a pension group,” said Rutz.
For more information or to volunteer, contact The Tri-County Heritage Society at 4749 N. Twin Valley Road, Elverson. Visit their Facebook page at Tri-County Heritage Society, to send a message. They have limited hours, call 610-286-7477.