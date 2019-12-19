Sen. Katie Muth (D –Berks, Chester, Montgomery) has announced that $455,166 in funding has been awarded to Chester County to help with traffic safety and signal improvements.
The funding was approved and awarded through PennDOT’s Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) program.
“I am grateful for this funding to increase public safety,” said Muth. ”The 44th District is a well-traveled area in the traffic heavy region of southeast Pennsylvania. Investing in these efforts to update and operate our traffic signals is absolutely necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians in the 44th.”
Two projects were approved for funding in Chester County:
Caln Township – $225,205 to install traffic signal control at the one-lane bridge over Beaver Creek on Lloyd Ave.
South Coventry Township – $229,961 to install a traffic signal at the intersection of PA 23 Ridge Road and Coventryville Road.