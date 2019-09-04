Green Hills Manor at The Heritage, the personal and memory care community on the campus of The Heritage of Green Hills, in Shillington will host its monthly support group for caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, on Sept. 18 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Held in conjunction with the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, the sessions are free and open to the public.
“Any individual caring for a loved one with a debilitating disease is welcome to attend to find emotional support,” said Melissa Oley, marketing and admissions liaison for Green Hills Manor. “Recently, we have had attendees caring for individuals with Parkinson’s disease, and they found the group very helpful.”
The support groups will be conducted by trained Alzheimer’s Association facilitators and held at Green Hills Manor, which is located at 10 Tranquility Lane, Shillington, just off Morgantown Road/Route 10 across from The Flying Hills Golf Course.
“The support groups will provide a safe, confidential, supportive environment for participants to develop informal mutual support and social relationships,” Oley continued. “The groups also educate participants about dementia and help them develop the skills and confidence to solve caregiving challenges.”