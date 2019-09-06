The Greenwich Township supervisors on Sept. 3 granted another extension for the proposed Crossroads X-2 warehouse on 44 acres in Krumsville.
The developer, PSIP JVI Krumsville Road LLC of Wind Gap, Northampton County, has until Oct. 14 to submit a preliminary plan for the 475,000-square-foot warehouse.
Township solicitor Alex Elliker said that the planning commission recommended denying the preliminary plan in July. He explained that case law permits townships a lot of leeway dealing with developers and must allow an extension because the “applicant needs time to address outstanding issues.”
Supervisors Chairman Victor M. Berger noted that the revised plan would not go back to the planning commission for further action, but would go directly to the supervisors for conditional approval.
Paul Alonso of Kempton said that the warehouse proposal is “taking up an inordinate amount of time” from the supervisors and that they should just deny the extension.
Elliker reminded residents that the planning commission is “only making a recommendation” and the “developer can continue to work on revisions.”
Resident Penny Rhodes from Kempton complained that “warehouses destroy our community like a cancer. It's wrong to ruin beautiful land to put up an ugly warehouse.”
Elliker replied to Rhodes' comment that the supervisors have to act legally.
Berger added that “we are bound by the law. We don't pull these things out of the air. You can't pick and choose what you want.”
Berger explained that “we're restricted by county and state rules, and we can't regulate the PennDOT highway (occupancy permit process.)"
He suggested that the board ask PennDOT to send a representative to the next meeting to address the highway occupancy permit concerns since the previous traffic study is a couple of years old.
Berger emphasized that “as long as the developer shows good faith in compliance, we need to grant their request” for an extension.
Resident Linda Wood from Greenwich Township is worried about the expense to taxpayers if there is a lawsuit about the warehouse.
“We have more important things to fund with our tax dollars like the library,” she said.
In other business, Kutztown Community Library Trustee Harry Heffelfinger, requested more funds from the township to support the library. He explained that the county won't match funds if the township spends less than $1 per capita per year.
Heffelfinger said that $1 per capita per year is considered “fair share funding.” He provided documentation comparing how much other municipalities provide the library. For example, the borough of Lyons spends the highest amount of $1.05 per capita compared to the lowest amount of 27 cents provided by Greenwich Township. As a result, the library is missing out on approximately $3,729 in matching funds from the county.
Resident Kathy Snyder of 1018 Long Lane Road in Kutztown complained about traffic and trespassing from a neighboring produce farm. She said that since the farm introduced “pick your own produce,” customers are trespassing on her property and blocking the driveway, for which she has a right of way.
Elliker suggested she go to the recorder of deeds to find out what restrictions there might be on the easement.