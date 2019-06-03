The gym at Greenwich Elementary School in Kutztown School District turned into a Wax Museum on May 30.
Famous people stood throughout the gym standing still, waiting for his or her button to be pushed. When pushed, the famous person began to talk and tell their story.
Family and friends came to the Wax Museum to learn all about these famous people. Rosa Parks, Maria Tallchief, Abraham Lincoln, Milton Hershey. Edger Allen Poe, Sacagawea, and Babe Ruth were a few. The students read a biography and wrote a speech.
Third grade teachers, Amy Young and Allison Scheidt, said the students have really worked hard preparing for this special day.