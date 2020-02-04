A recovery group for people who are grieving the loss of a loved one will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. at Petra Church, New Holland.
The group will meet for 13 weeks. Participants may join at any time.
GriefShare is for those who have experienced painful losses, particularly the death of a spouse, child, family member, or friend. This group is sponsored by people who understand grief and want to offer comfort and encouragement through this difficult time.
Each session of GriefShare will begin with the showing of a DVD featuring an expert on a grief and recovery subject. Topics include The Journey of Grief, the Lessons of Grief, Grief and Your Relationships, and Complicating Factors. The DVD showing is followed by small group discussion.
There is no cost to participate; workbooks are free. Please register online at www.petra.church/registration or by contacting Pastor Titus Kauffman at 717-354-5394 or titusk@petra.church. Drop-ins are welcome.
Petra Church is located at 565 Airport Road, New Holland, about a mile south of Route 23 by way of Kinzer Avenue or Ranck Road.