A coalition of groups from Berks, Reading and Kutztown called for local climate action during a panel discussion held on Kutztown University’s campus on Tuesday, March 3.
Hosted by Sunrise Movement Berks, Reading for 100, and Kutztown’s Trinity Lutheran Church, the event brought together university students, staff, sustainability professionals, and community members to launch a climate movement at the university demanding the administration to create a climate action plan.
The panel drew a crowd of about 50 campus and community members.
Panelists included Kevin Lugo, sustainability and solid waste manager for Reading city; Dr. Michael Davis, a professor at KU; Hadley-Rae Fout, a KU student; Stephany Paola Goico, Sunrise Berks’ media coordinator and Reading Area Community College student; Bradley Flamm, director of sustainability at West Chester University; and Rev. Inge Williams, who serves at Friedens Church in Shartlesville.
Keynote speaker Shana Rose, a 2016 environmental geography/psychology graduate from KU, serves as Reading for 100’s Berks County outreach coordinator and represents KU on the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education’s Climate Action Task Force.
Rose talked about her experience attending the United Nations Convention on Climate Change, or COP23, in Germany in 2017, representing the American Association of Geographers and the Republic of Liberia, as well as the 2019 edition of the convention, COP25, in Spain in December.
“It’s really important that we begin to understand that what happens there is connecting to our community, and we can’t ignore what happens somewhere else that must happen here, too.”
Before leading the panel, Rose said, “I think one of the important things to think about is, are you willing to stand up and fight for someone you don’t know from somewhere else to have a livable future.”
Rose expressed frustration in progress, or lack thereof, at KU regarding climate action.
“If we are going to create a sustainable future for Kutztown University, there must be transparency across the board,” Rose said. “There must be stakeholders that aren’t just administrators and professionals in the field, but there must be faculty, staff, students, alumni, and community members at the table discussing the future in a holistic way, whether that means drafting a climate action plan, or developing a panel.”
“I just don’t see that happening at the moment at Kutztown, but I see the drive and the will from a lot of people here in our community,” Rose added.
Flamm noted how, in some ways, his university is ahead of the curve compared to Kutztown – enacting a climate action plan in 2013 – enabling him to provide insight into what experiences they’ve had.
“We are, I think, a model in some ways, but not a blueprint of what to do,” Flamm said. “The university has had some success at addressing our carbon emissions.”
He noted that, in the past decade or so, the university has dropped their emissions by about a third, despite a 20 percent increase in building space and student population. He also said the university’s efforts have been benefitted by partnerships with the West Chester borough and Chester County communities.
“The best way to forge ahead with the university and the campus community is pretty much to develop a vision as to what exactly we’re ultimately trying to do,” Davis said regarding Kutztown. “We have all these resources at the university and within the local area that we can utilize, and if we can bring them all to the table, we can forge ahead and make ourselves more resilient, more sustainable in a way that brings multiple angles to the table, and we can build upon that and make it work for everybody. We’re all in this together, and we all win together or lose together.”
Lugo explained that every community will be different, so there is no one-size-fits-all solution.
“I’m from Berks County. I also lived in Seattle and worked for one of the most progressive departments of transportation in the country at a city level,” Lugo said. “What worked in Seattle isn’t going to work in Reading. We don’t have the money, we don’t have the people, we don’t have Microsoft, we don’t have Amazon. The solutions aren’t going to be the same.”
Lugo noted that he thinks it’s important to look at other like-sized communities for guidance.
“The benefit of being behind the curve is that you don’t have to make it up as you go, because someone else has already done it for you,” Lugo said.
Davis added on, saying that the capabilities to take action are no longer out of reach.
“If you have something that works, you emulate it and you build upon it,” Davis said. “That’s what gets us to where we need to go, we’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.”
Rose noted that a petition is being circulated that will be presented to KU administration, to show “the fact that there is not just a strong student population educated and motivated, but that there is a community behind them and is going to support them.”
The panelists also emphasized the importance of conversations on the subject of climate change, to better understand and help others better understand the topic.