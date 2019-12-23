Home cooking may be lamented as a thing of the past, but that’s not the case for a youth community group that meets in Lenhartsville each fall.
The 4-H Clovers, a group organized as part of the county-wide Penn State Extension clubs, gathers twice a month from September to December to learn practical cooking skills along with the history of some foods and how to work together to create tasty treats.
On Sunday, Dec. 22, the club prepared appetizers and treats: taco pinwheels, chocolate-covered peanut clusters, two versions of dried-beef dip and cranberry-lemonade punch. Then they invited family members to join in a year-end celebration where they talked about what they had learned and shared pictures from the year’s events.
The Clovers have been led by Karen Mohn for 22 years.
“I started when my oldest daughter was 8,” she said. “I like the hands on learning, because for me that was the best way to learn. I want to make sure that kids learn by doing. And anymore, cooking is a craft. You can always have somebody else do it for you but it’s something you can get a lot of enjoyment out of it.”
Assistant leaders this year were Missy Reidenhour and Kolleen Long. Other parents assist, helping to oversee hot stove tops or supervise cutting skills, but the emphasis is all on teaching the students – from elementary to high schoolers – how to cook for themselves.
For the 2019 season, the young cooks tackled a wide range of recipes. In September, they mixed up homemade flatbreads and made from-scratch veggie and dessert pizzas, then gathered to make “breakfast for dinner,” where some used a hot waffle iron for the first time.
Group member Morgan Lutz said, “I like 4-H because I get to learn how to cook and it’s fun. The desserts and breakfast items are my favorites.”
The following month put a twist on tacos with Chinese-style wraps and fillings; the group also learned how to make a Halloween-theme party spread. November featured fall favorites – apples and squash – in soups, salads and quick breads.
The Clovers also learned how to tackle a Thanksgiving meal in a two-hour time crunch – cooking cheese-topped turkey slices, assembling bread filling and turning raw cranberries into a simple jelly. They even had time to create chocolate-pecan tassies, mini pies with a from-scratch pastry shell.
Most of the 4-H-ers said their favorite night was the Chopped Challenge, held this year on Dec. 8.
The group was split into four teams, with each deciding what to do with four mystery ingredients: chicken breast, dried cranberries, cheddar cheese and frozen corn. The winning team (Eric Howell, Molly Krick and Harrison Birney) wowed the judges with their fresh salad, cranberry crumble on muffins and breaded chicken.
In addition to learning how to turn pantry-staples into a meal or figuring out how to handle a challenging ingredient, club members are also encouraged to try new foods and expand their horizons. One evening, club president Gracie Long brought a sampling of typical American snacks (soda, pretzels) and asked her cohorts to sample them alongside Asian-style options (oolong tea, dried seaweed).
“I like 4-H because it teaches good life skills,” Long said, who’s been in the Clovers for five years. “I’ve learned how to make all kinds of food, like how to properly cook chicken or make homemade bread. Now I’m super-comfortable cooking at home.”
As part of the 4-H program (which encourages students to use and improve their heads, hearts, hand and health), the Clovers also take on service projects every year. In the past, this included baking cookies to send to troops overseas, volunteering at a local food bank or cooking sauerkraut and pork meals for Salem Church, where the club meets.
This year, member Shannon Carvin came up with the idea of writing holiday letters to soldiers stationed away from family over the holidays.
The Clovers officially closed their cooking season on Dec. 22. The group hopes to reassemble once more in January for a brief cooking session and to pack breakfast bags for the Berks County Meals-On-Wheels program. Then they’ll be on their own, cooking at home with their families, before the group reconvenes in the fall.
The Lenhartsville Clovers are part of the greater Berks 4-H Penn State Extension. Groups range according to interests. For more information visit extension.psu.edu/4-h/counties/berks/clubs.