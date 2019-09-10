The daughter of a Berks County police officer, Haley Shultz '21 of Honey Brook spent many days shadowing her dad in local courthouses when she was growing up. Now a public policy and political science double major, she believes these early-on experiences nurtured her passion for social justice issues, especially within the criminal justice system.
Shultz was excited to return to the courts as a Kolbe Fellow this summer, and this time around, her dad shadowed her as she explored the origins of issues that exist in several Veterans Treatment Courts in Pennsylvania. Alongside Public Policy Prof. Anne Douds, she worked to develop action items to improve the courts' current processes.
"I learned about problem-solving courts through a previous internship I had with a Gettysburg alum, and finally being able to do my own research in the courts because of an idea my professor shared with me has been a nice full circle moment for me," Shultz said.