The Hamburg Field House will host a party for the ages 6 p.m. on May 2.
The event named The Blast from the Past Mega Reunion will be a gathering of those people who attended Hamburg Area and Perry High School from the years 1960-1984. THAT’S CORRECT. 25 classes coming back to a place they all socialized in or played sports in during their time in high school.
Planning of this event is well underway with representatives from all the classes participating and is under the direction of Stephanie Ortenzi Reichard, class of 1970.
The event will run from 4 to 10:30 p.m. Those attending can anticipate a night of fun, dancing, reminiscing and probably a few bad jokes from our MC’s for the night. Music will be provided by Shawn Kramer, DJ and to add to the event, local talents that attended in those years will gather to entertain throughout the evening. All music offered will be from 1960-1984. You never know what we may bring back to life.
Ticket price is $10 each (adults only) and will go on sale in January. Initially, tickets will be available through the class representatives on a first come-first served basis. Beginning in March, any remaining tickets will be sold on selected Friday nights at the Hamburg Strand Theatre (Dates to be advertised and determined). Each class member may purchase 2 tickets.
Ticket price will include admission (table seating) beer, soda and ice. People may bring own liquor and wine. Several local food vendor trailers will be on site for food purchase as well.
Doors will open at 4 o.m. as the food trucks will be available from 4 to 8 p.m.
The main event will start at 6 p.m. with a set program and will continue until 10:30.
Any monies remaining after expenses, will be donated to a local charity or organization.
We hope this advance notice will be helpful in setting the stage for what will prove to be a great mixer that evening.
The committee will use FB, social media, emails, letters and phone calls by its class representatives to inform its class of the ticket sales.