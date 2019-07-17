Hamburg Area School Directors voted 6-0 on July 15 to approve a five-year contract for Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf which includes a salary of $197,076 in the first year.
The contract runs from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2025.
Mextorff will earn $191,336 for the upcoming school year, which will be his fifth year at Hamburg Area School District, according to Business Manager Michele Zimmerman.
Before arriving at Hamburg Area School District for the 2015-16 school year, Mextorf served as superintendent of the Grove City School District in Mercer County for four years and the superintendent of the State College School District in Centre County in 2010.
School directors also approved several hires to the professional staff.
Brianna Watkins, Palm, Montgomery County, was hired at the high school as a long-term substitute teacher for special education at a salary of $45,363. Kristin Newpher, Reading, was hired as middle school learning support teacher at a salary of $78,857.
School directors also hired Jennifer Clinton, New Ringgold, Schuylkill County, to teach English as a second language for all grade levels at a salary of $49,363. Tanya Peter, Hamburg, was hired as a behavior specialist at Tilden Elementary at a salary of $51,763.
Jennifer Buggy, Hamburg and Kirstin Fitzpatrick, Pottsville, were hired as classroom teachers at Tilden Elementary at the salaries of $66,000 and $86,357, respectively.
In other news, meal prices for the 2019-20 school year will stay the same.
Lunch prices for middle school and high school students will remain at $2.80 and elementary students will continue to pay $2.60. Breakfast prices for secondary and elementary students will remain at $1.80 and $1.70, respectively.
In other news, school directors approved improvements to several of the athletic fields in the district.
One bleacher for the varsity softball field will be purchased in the amount of $20,515 from Recreation Resource USA. Hummer Turfgrass Systems, Inc. will repair the junior varsity baseball infield for the amount of $19,985.
Hummer Turfgrass Systems, Inc. will also do repair work on the varsity softball infield for the amount of $10,683 and on the junior varsity softball infield for $10,683.
School directors Brian Specht, Leon Grim and Lolly Lesher were absent.
The next meeting of school directors will be Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.