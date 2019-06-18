For a second consecutive year, residents in the Hamburg Area school district will not see an increase in property taxes.
Hamburg Area school directors voted 7-0 to approve a $43,712,335 budget for the 2019-20 school year on June 17.
School directors Cory Johnson and Lolly Lesher were absent.
The budget is a 4.5 percent increase over last year's spending plan and reflects a deficit of $1,635,913.
The district's millage rate remains at 26.96. A property assessed at $100,000 will cost the property owner $2,696 in taxes.
School directors had approved tax increases of .25 mills for nine consecutive years through the 2017-18 school year.
School directors also approved the homestead/farmstead resolution which will decrease property taxes by $188.83 for those who qualify.
In other news, school directors voted 6-1 to approve the position of Director of Safety and Security and voted 6-1 to approve Dr. Shawn Gravish for the position.
Gravish will be tasked with coordinating and overseeing all district schools in all aspects of school safety and security, including emergency preparedness, crisis management and response.
Gravish will also be responsible to design and implement a comprehensive plan and to work with first responders.
"Dr. Gravish has been a principal at all levels, he lives here," Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf said. "He knows the police, the fire department, he's connected. He meets with them."
Mextorf sees it as a streamlined approach for the district.
"Every principal doesn't have to figure it out, we have a point person," Mextorf said. "Dr. Gravish knows how to handle the staff. He's in charge of educating, training and preparedness."
School director Andrew Raugh cast the opposing vote.
"I oppose the position for philosophical reasons," Raugh said. "We should not be involved in the lives of students 24/7. We should stick to educating students, not social services. We have a vibrant state and local police force and a fire department and others to do that job."
School director Leon Grim voted in favor, but said that he would like to see the position become an armed position for security compliance reasons.
"If it's truly security we need to be able to deal with any threat," Grim said.
"We're creating something that's not there, no one else has it," Mextorf said. "We committed to one year. We'll take a comprehensive look and make a decision in a year."
Gravish's former position as middle school principal will be filled by former administrator Dr. Eugene McGorry, who retired in February of 2018, at a per diem rate of $225 through an agreement with Kelly Services.
The next meeting of school directors will be on Monday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.